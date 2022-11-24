Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Jumps 0.93%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.02 or 0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.51M. That closing price of FPH’s stock is at a discount of -219.44% from its 52-week high price of $6.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days FPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 9.62% to its value on the day. Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares saw a change of -66.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.09% in past 5-day. Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) showed a performance of -11.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.90% during past 5 years.

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.12% institutions for Five Point Holdings LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at FPH for having 13.86 million shares of worth $54.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.85 million.

On the other hand, Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.25 million shares of worth $17.94 million or 6.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.61 million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.