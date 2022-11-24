ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 80.81% Last Month.

In last trading session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.11 trading at -$0.08 or -2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.43M. That closing price of EPIX’s stock is at a discount of -378.46% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 54.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.51%, in the last five days EPIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $3.11 price level, adding 13.61% to its value on the day. ESSA Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.95% in past 5-day. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) showed a performance of 80.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -671.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -639.55% for stock’s current value.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ESSA Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.08% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -35.00% in the current quarter and calculating -57.10% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.20% during past 5 years.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.36% institutions for ESSA Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at EPIX for having 5.01 million shares of worth $15.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.13 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.9 million shares of worth $9.14 million or 9.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.