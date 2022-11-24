Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) Achieved Almost 16.52% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) saw 0.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.1 or -3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.57M. That closing price of ENSV’s stock is at a discount of -235.63% from its 52-week high price of $8.76 and is indicating a premium of 78.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 570.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.69%, in the last five days ENSV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. Enservco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 205.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) showed a performance of 16.52% in past 30-days.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 96.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.24 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.09% institutions for Enservco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ENSV for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.