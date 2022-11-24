Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock Dropped -89.37% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw 0.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.01 or -4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.35M. That closing price of EDBL’s stock is at a discount of -867.74% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.33%, in the last five days EDBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 19.94% to its value on the day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -89.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.93% in past 5-day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) showed a performance of -53.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39010.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -867.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -867.74% for stock’s current value.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.19 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.53% institutions for Edible Garden AG Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDBL for having 0.18 million shares of worth $55546.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 22634.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6950.0.