Does Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Look Expensive At $0.66? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.04 or 6.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.77M. That closing price of LIZI’s stock is at a discount of -310.61% from its 52-week high price of $2.71 and is indicating a premium of 42.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 275.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days LIZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 20.48% to its value on the day. Lizhi Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.54% in past 5-day. Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) showed a performance of 62.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.32% institutions for Lizhi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LIZI for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12605.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14621.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.