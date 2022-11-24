Does iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Look Expensive At $0.61? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.04 or 7.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.87M. That closing price of IMBI’s stock is at a discount of -1168.85% from its 52-week high price of $7.74 and is indicating a premium of 27.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 774.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.13%, in the last five days IMBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. iMedia Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.92% in past 5-day. iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) showed a performance of 23.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iMedia Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.43% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.30% in the current quarter and calculating 160.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $137.33 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.50% institutions for iMedia Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMBI for having 1.21 million shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $0.76 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.