Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Plunged -66.76% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.29 or 30.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.74M. That closing price of CYTH’s stock is at a discount of -341.94% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 26.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93300.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.51%, in the last five days CYTH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.36% in past 5-day. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) showed a performance of -37.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10640.0 shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $640k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $404k and $586k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.50% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.60% during past 5 years.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.89% institutions for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CYTH for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 63986.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 71043.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.