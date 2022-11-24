Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Is 44.56% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at $0.24 or 14.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.58M. That closing price of CGTX’s stock is at a discount of -467.36% from its 52-week high price of $10.95 and is indicating a premium of 44.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.20%, in the last five days CGTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.93 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.88% in past 5-day. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31290.0 shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -418.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -366.32% for stock’s current value.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.18% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.30% in the current quarter and calculating 96.40% increase in the next quarter.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.05% institutions for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office, LLC is the top institutional holder at CGTX for having 2.21 million shares of worth $4.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.92 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 66200.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65499.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.