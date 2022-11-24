Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Down Almost -15.70% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw 0.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at -$0.07 or -8.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.28M. That closing price of RAAS’s stock is at a discount of -486.84% from its 52-week high price of $4.46 and is indicating a premium of 27.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 65420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 83.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.08%, in the last five days RAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 23.23% to its value on the day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -73.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.97% in past 5-day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) showed a performance of -15.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.14% institutions for Cloopen Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RAAS for having 5.76 million shares of worth $4.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.83 million.