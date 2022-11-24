China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) Down -9.81% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0114?

In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 0.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or 3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.93M. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -570.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.67 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 210.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 15.97% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.81% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -23.22% in past 30-days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2012. Company posted $23.98 million and $18.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.56% institutions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 0.32 million shares of worth $68417.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41847.0.