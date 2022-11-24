Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Drops -7.90%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.05 or -7.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.26M. That closing price of CKPT’s stock is at a discount of -426.98% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 20.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.90%, in the last five days CKPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 16.0% to its value on the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.34% in past 5-day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) showed a performance of -35.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 12.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4026.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1011.11% for stock’s current value.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating 64.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -70.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $29k and $16k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.50% during past 5 years.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.13% institutions for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CKPT for having 3.02 million shares of worth $3.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN JESS S & CO INC, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $2.04 million or 6.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.