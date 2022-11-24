Buy, Sell Or Hold ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) At $0.51?

In last trading session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.02 or -5.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.77M. That closing price of ATIP’s stock is at a discount of -674.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.95 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 564.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.43%, in the last five days ATIP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 13.56% to its value on the day. ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.37% in past 5-day. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) showed a performance of -49.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.06 million shares which calculate 9.46 days to cover the short interests.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -433.33% while that of industry is -7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -187.50% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.15 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $164.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -100.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.40% institutions for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International Corporation is the top institutional holder at ATIP for having 116.39 million shares of worth $164.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 56.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 16.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.16 million shares of worth $3.05 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.