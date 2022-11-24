Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Shares Jumped 4.72% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at -$0.01 or -0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.41M. That closing price of BON’s stock is at a discount of -482.88% from its 52-week high price of $6.47 and is indicating a premium of 16.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53670.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 78.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.89%, in the last five days BON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Bon Natural Life Limited’s shares saw a change of -75.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) showed a performance of -30.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8090.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bon Natural Life Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.82% while that of industry is -12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.37% institutions for Bon Natural Life Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at BON for having 21420.0 shares of worth $58690.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2129.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5833.0.