Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Has Already Recovered 31.58%, But Another -1657.89% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.40M. That closing price of BNTC’s stock is at a discount of -1657.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 585.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.56%, in the last five days BNTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.43% in past 5-day. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) showed a performance of 11.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81530.0 shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benitec Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.48% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -45.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.39% institutions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNTC for having 0.77 million shares of worth $0.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays Plc, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 74773.0 shares of worth $86736.0 or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30435.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35304.0 in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.