Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Stock Plunged -91.14% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.02 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $322.90M. That closing price of BBLN’s stock is at a discount of -1528.85% from its 52-week high price of $8.47 and is indicating a premium of 28.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 664.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days BBLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 11.86% to its value on the day. Babylon Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -91.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.51% in past 5-day. Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) showed a performance of 6.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 million shares which calculate 6.51 days to cover the short interests.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 236.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271.64 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $74.46 million and $119.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 264.80% while estimating it to be 129.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -97.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.70%.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.24% institutions for Babylon Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the top institutional holder at BBLN for having 54.94 million shares of worth $25.95 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 16.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 35.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.03 million shares of worth $0.96 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.