Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Recovers 86.56% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.81 trading at -$0.17 or -2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $430.17M. That closing price of AVDL’s stock is at a discount of -28.04% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 86.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.13%, in the last five days AVDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $7.81 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -3.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.49% in past 5-day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) showed a performance of 33.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.08 million shares which calculate 5.63 days to cover the short interests.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 131.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.73% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.20% in the current quarter and calculating 39.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.11% institutions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at AVDL for having 5.74 million shares of worth $14.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 4.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.39 million.

On the other hand, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.