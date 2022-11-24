Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Has Risen By 28.06 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw 0.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.04 or 4.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.29M. That closing price of APLT’s stock is at a discount of -1233.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.87 and is indicating a premium of 43.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 317.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.71%, in the last five days APLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.71% in past 5-day. Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) showed a performance of 28.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.20% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.00% in the current quarter and calculating 54.80% increase in the next quarter.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.55% institutions for Applied Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at APLT for having 4.78 million shares of worth $4.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p., which was holding about 4.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.67 million shares of worth $3.48 million or 7.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.