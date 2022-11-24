Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG), Stock Drops -58.99% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) saw 0.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $4.08 trading at $0.03 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of ALLGâ€™s stock is at a discount of -597.06% from its 52-week high price of $28.44 and is indicating a premium of 42.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 271.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days ALLG remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $4.08 price level, adding 3.32% to its value on the day. Allego N.V.â€™s shares saw a change of -58.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.52% in past 5-day. Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) showed a performance of 8.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company â€” trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share â€” that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allego N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.90% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 98.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.96% institutions for Allego N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALLG for having 19.21 million shares of worth $97.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.19% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.18 million.

On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $7.41 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14279.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $72680.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of companyâ€™s stock.