After A 0.75% Gain In Share Price, Is Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) saw 0.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.01 or 0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.75M. That closing price of JZ’s stock is at a discount of -13678.52% from its 52-week high price of $186.01 and is indicating a premium of 5.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days JZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 13.57% to its value on the day. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -92.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.60% in past 5-day. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) showed a performance of -23.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50460.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

JZ Dividends

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ)’s Major holders