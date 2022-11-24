12-Month Price Target For Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Sits At $38.00

In last trading session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw 0.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at -$0.17 or -4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.51M. That closing price of ABEO’s stock is at a discount of -426.4% from its 52-week high price of $20.74 and is indicating a premium of 31.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 470.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.14%, in the last five days ABEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) showed a performance of -5.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -864.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.28% for stock’s current value.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.39% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -59.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.20% during past 5 years.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.77% institutions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ABEO for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 95927.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 47604.0 shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41489.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.