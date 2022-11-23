Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Future Potential?

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.42M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The LYLT stock price is -1698.42% off its 52-week high price of $34.17 and 62.63% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the LYLT stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 19.83%. Year-to-date, Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares have moved -93.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) have changed 167.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -765.43%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -85.40% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $175.52 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $238.59 million and $154.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -26.40% for the current quarter and -2.40% for the next.

LYLT Dividends

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.14% with a share float percentage of 72.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loyalty Ventures Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redwood Capital Management, LLC with over 1.98 million shares worth more than $3.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Redwood Capital Management, LLC held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.79 million and represent 5.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.