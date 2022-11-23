Why Should We Buy Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (SHQA) Stock?

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.00M, closed the recent trade at $10.00 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The SHQA stock price is -5.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 3.0% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.75K shares.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA) trade information

The highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the SHQA stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Shelter Acquisition Corporation I shares have moved 2.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA) have changed 0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 7070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (SHQA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.35% over the past 6 months.

SHQA Dividends

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.89% with a share float percentage of 92.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shelter Acquisition Corporation I having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $16.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 7.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kim, LLC, with the holding of over 1.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.22 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $1.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.