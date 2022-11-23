Why Should Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Be In Your Portfolio?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.71M, closed the last trade at $10.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -13.07% during that session. The ATNM stock price is -47.66% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 56.93% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 483.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Sporting -13.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the ATNM stock price touched $10.24 or saw a rise of 18.67%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 70.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) have changed 40.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.50% with a share float percentage of 16.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $5.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $3.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $1.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.