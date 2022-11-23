Why Invest In Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Stock?

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has a beta value of -0.64 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The ASTC stock price is -137.14% off its 52-week high price of $0.83 and 5.71% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.97K shares.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Sporting -3.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the ASTC stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 14.63%. Year-to-date, Astrotech Corporation shares have moved -47.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have changed -5.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 26010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7042.86% from the levels at last check today.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.70% over the past 5 years.

ASTC Dividends

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.12% with a share float percentage of 20.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astrotech Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.