Why Buy Stock In ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $643.74M, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The ADMA stock price is -7.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 63.78% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the ADMA stock price touched $3.23 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, ADMA Biologics Inc. shares have moved 129.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have changed 21.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.56.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ADMA Biologics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.29%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.48 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.15% with a share float percentage of 77.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.59 million shares worth more than $24.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 11.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.81 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 6.28 million shares of worth $15.26 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 million shares of worth $10.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.