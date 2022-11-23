When Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Will Be A Good Investment?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 8.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.42B, closed the last trade at $11.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The SBS stock price is -9.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.04 and 47.55% above the 52-week low of $5.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Sporting -1.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the SBS stock price touched $11.00 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares have moved 52.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have changed -0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.61 while the price target rests at a high of $17.23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.64% from current levels.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 136.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.71%.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 1.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.65% with a share float percentage of 14.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Impax Asset Management Group Plc with over 24.66 million shares worth more than $197.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Impax Asset Management Group Plc held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.29 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $36.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.8 million shares of worth $25.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.