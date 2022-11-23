WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Is Down -10.71%, As Bears Mark A Loss

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.72M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -10.71% during that session. The WETG stock price is -4950.0% off its 52-week high price of $50.50 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Sporting -10.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the WETG stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 23.66%. Year-to-date, WeTrade Group Inc. shares have moved -75.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) have changed -11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.26% over the past 6 months.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.03% with a share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeTrade Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, with the holding of over 38142.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30895.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.