Wall Street Was Disappointed By Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s 5.68% Stock Price Incline

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -76.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 28.06% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.47K shares.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the CTRM stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved -7.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 16.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.65% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 25 and November 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.