Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 7.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.49M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 49.86% during that session. The VERO stock price is -569.7% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 687.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Sporting 49.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the VERO stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 21.09%. Year-to-date, Venus Concept Inc. shares have moved -87.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have changed -8.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1339.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -127.27% from the levels at last check today.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venus Concept Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.76%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.50% over the past 5 years.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.21% with a share float percentage of 82.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venus Concept Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 21.17 million shares worth more than $9.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. held 32.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Masters Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $96769.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.