Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) investors to reap big returns again

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79B, closed the last trade at $2.53 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The UGP stock price is -23.32% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 15.81% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the UGP stock price touched $2.53 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have moved -1.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have changed -0.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.63 while the price target rests at a high of $4.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.95% from current levels.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.06 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.43 billion and $4.54 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.90% for the current quarter and 54.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 28.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 6.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.26% with a share float percentage of 3.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bizma Investimentos Ltda with over 16.71 million shares worth more than $39.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bizma Investimentos Ltda held 1.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.66 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 1.53 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $1.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.