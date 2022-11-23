Polished.com Inc. (POL) Gain 13.41%, Marking Win By Bears

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.13M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 13.41% during that session. The POL stock price is -331.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.72 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.95K shares.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Sporting 13.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the POL stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Polished.com Inc. shares have moved -73.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) have changed 22.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -217.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -217.46% from current levels.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $149.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 132.90% for the current quarter and 10.80% for the next.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.20% with a share float percentage of 42.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polished.com Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brightlight Capital Management, LP with over 9.39 million shares worth more than $11.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brightlight Capital Management, LP held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 4.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.08 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 3.24 million shares of worth $3.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $1.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.