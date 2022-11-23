Planet Labs PBC (PL) Slumps 2.78%, A Gain For Bears

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The PL stock price is -135.01% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 28.43% above the 52-week low of $3.70. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the PL stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed 13.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.4% from current levels.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.80%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.98 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -14.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report on September 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.46% with a share float percentage of 46.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.24 million shares worth more than $52.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 7.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.77 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $18.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $10.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.