Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)’s 5.65% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56B, closed the last trade at $9.91 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 5.65% during that session. The PRM stock price is -50.45% off its 52-week high price of $14.91 and 33.6% above the 52-week low of $6.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Sporting 5.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the PRM stock price touched $9.91 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Perimeter Solutions SA shares have moved -28.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) have changed 37.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $159.93 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.92% with a share float percentage of 96.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perimeter Solutions SA having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Windacre Partnership LLC with over 21.6 million shares worth more than $234.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Windacre Partnership LLC held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 13.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.92 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 13.05 million shares of worth $141.48 million while later fund manager owns 7.58 million shares of worth $87.59 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.66% of company’s outstanding stock.