PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94B, closed the last trade at $21.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The PD stock price is -84.63% off its 52-week high price of $39.05 and 7.75% above the 52-week low of $19.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.17K shares.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the PD stock price touched $21.15 or saw a rise of 15.13%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty Inc. shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed -10.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.92.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagerDuty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.63%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.99 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 05 and December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.49% with a share float percentage of 96.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.82 million shares worth more than $249.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.59 million and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.11% shares in the company for having 8.12 million shares of worth $187.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $77.8 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.