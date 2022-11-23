OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Investors To Make Money Again

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.31M, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.71% during that session. The OPTN stock price is -132.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 21.08% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Sporting 5.71% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the OPTN stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, OptiNose Inc. shares have moved 14.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) have changed -40.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -332.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -116.22% from current levels.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OptiNose Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.80% and 39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.27% with a share float percentage of 80.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OptiNose Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.4 million shares worth more than $45.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bleichroeder LP, with the holding of over 3.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.84 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.11% shares in the company for having 4.25 million shares of worth $15.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $4.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.