ONEOK Inc. Shares Are Up 5.62% Since The Beginning Of The Year

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 4.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.84B, closed the last trade at $65.42 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The OKE stock price is -14.75% off its 52-week high price of $75.07 and 22.81% above the 52-week low of $50.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the OKE stock price touched $65.42 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, ONEOK Inc. shares have moved 11.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have changed 16.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ONEOK Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.34%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and 22.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.12 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 136.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.10%.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.74 at a share yield of 5.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.64% with a share float percentage of 69.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ONEOK Inc. having a total of 1,301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.76 million shares worth more than $2.93 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 46.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 billion and represent 10.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 13.15 million shares of worth $729.86 million while later fund manager owns 12.89 million shares of worth $660.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.