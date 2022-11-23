Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NSTC) Shares Are Up 3.00% So Far This Year

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $497.50M, closed the recent trade at $10.00 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The NSTC stock price is 0.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.97 and 3.5% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.60K shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the NSTC stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares have moved 2.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) have changed 0.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 44740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NSTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.74% over the past 6 months.

NSTC Dividends

Northern Star Investment Corp. III is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.42% with a share float percentage of 82.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Star Investment Corp. III having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Saba Capital Management, L.P. with over 2.79 million shares worth more than $27.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Saba Capital Management, L.P. held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.56 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $3.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.