Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Slumps -5.92%, A Loss For Bears

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89B, closed the recent trade at $24.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -5.92% during that session. The MAXR stock price is -65.29% off its 52-week high price of $40.48 and 28.5% above the 52-week low of $17.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 540.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Sporting -5.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the MAXR stock price touched $24.49 or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, Maxar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -11.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have changed 26.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.75% from the levels at last check today.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.33% over the past 6 months, compared to -65.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $456.39 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $504.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $448.94 million and $468 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.70% for the current quarter and 7.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.50% over the past 5 years.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.54 million shares worth more than $170.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.94 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $42.82 million while later fund manager owns 2.06 million shares of worth $53.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.