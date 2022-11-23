Markforged Holding Corporation. (NYSE: MKFG) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -9.49%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.47M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -9.49% during that session. The MKFG stock price is -504.84% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and -9.68% below the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.86K shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Sporting -9.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the MKFG stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 27.06%. Year-to-date, Markforged Holding Corporation shares have moved -76.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have changed -32.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.70 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -182.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.1% from current levels.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Markforged Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,166.67%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.38 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.81% with a share float percentage of 102.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Markforged Holding Corporation having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix IX Management Co. LLC with over 29.92 million shares worth more than $59.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.95 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 11.11 million shares of worth $21.99 million while later fund manager owns 4.19 million shares of worth $7.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.