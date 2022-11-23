Investors In JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Will Start Making Money Again

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 4.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $19.84 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The JBGS stock price is -56.7% off its 52-week high price of $31.09 and 12.35% above the 52-week low of $17.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the JBGS stock price touched $19.84 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, JBG SMITH Properties shares have moved -30.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have changed 3.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $149.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $161.15 million and $157.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.80% for the current quarter and -5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -28.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.90 at a share yield of 4.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.91% with a share float percentage of 100.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JBG SMITH Properties having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.27 million shares worth more than $408.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $300.67 million and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 5.26 million shares of worth $133.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $86.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.