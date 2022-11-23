Investors In DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Will Start Making Money Again

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65B, closed the recent trade at $10.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The DHT stock price is -3.6% off its 52-week high price of $10.64 and 55.7% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the DHT stock price touched $10.27 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, DHT Holdings Inc. shares have moved 97.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have changed 15.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DHT Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 186.96%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,850.00% and 310.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $49.27 million and $38.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 125.30% for the current quarter and 139.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -104.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.64% with a share float percentage of 75.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.39 million shares worth more than $249.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 12.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.57 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 7.9 million shares of worth $80.77 million while later fund manager owns 4.94 million shares of worth $50.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.