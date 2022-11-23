Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Gain 4.78%, Marking Win By Bears

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.36M, closed the recent trade at $7.02 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The HUDI stock price is -2647.58% off its 52-week high price of $192.88 and 7.41% above the 52-week low of $6.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.42K shares.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the HUDI stock price touched $7.02 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -79.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) have changed -79.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 60260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.13% over the past 6 months.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 18371.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 13027.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91220.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 18371.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 13027.0 shares of worth $91220.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.