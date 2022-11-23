Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) investors to reap big returns again

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.66M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The GSUN stock price is -4579.8% off its 52-week high price of $95.00 and -0.49% below the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 556.45K shares.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Sporting -3.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the GSUN stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 63.49%. Year-to-date, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares have moved -87.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -64.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) have changed -90.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 0.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Sun Education Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 10734.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1363.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22353.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.