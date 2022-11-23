GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 2.89 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.57M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 16.55% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -470.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.91 and 36.05% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting 16.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the GOVX stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved -76.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed 5.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -830.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.84% from current levels.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.33%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 64.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.10%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.85% with a share float percentage of 9.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.36 million shares worth more than $1.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 3.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 91154.0 shares of worth $75666.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.