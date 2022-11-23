Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 5.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.27B, closed the last trade at $23.11 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The GEN stock price is -33.79% off its 52-week high price of $30.92 and 12.94% above the 52-week low of $20.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the GEN stock price touched $23.11 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, Gen Digital Inc. shares have moved -11.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) have changed 5.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.80 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.31% from current levels.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gen Digital Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.71%, compared to 13.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.50%.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.