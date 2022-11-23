Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $880.31M, closed the last trade at $4.79 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The GSM stock price is -104.8% off its 52-week high price of $9.81 and 5.43% above the 52-week low of $4.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the GSM stock price touched $4.79 or saw a rise of 10.63%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved -22.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed -12.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ferroglobe PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,727.78%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $694.65 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $429.21 million and $569.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.80% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 56.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.28% with a share float percentage of 80.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 11.0 million shares worth more than $65.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Rubric Capital Management LP held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 7.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.18 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $10.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $10.85 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.