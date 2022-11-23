Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Estimation And Forecast

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $545.10M, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The EVLV stock price is -65.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 58.79% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 502.10K shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Sporting -0.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the EVLV stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) have changed 44.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.57.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -226.67%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -181.30% and -750.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.64% with a share float percentage of 67.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 13.3 million shares worth more than $35.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Data Collective IV GP, LLC, with the holding of over 10.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.28 million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $3.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $4.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.