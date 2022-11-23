Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s 1.55% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.23B, closed the recent trade at $36.04 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -16.32% off its 52-week high price of $41.92 and 34.63% above the 52-week low of $23.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinor ASA (EQNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the EQNR stock price touched $36.04 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved 38.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed 5.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.21% from the levels at last check today.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinor ASA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.77%, compared to 43.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 256.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.68 at a share yield of 4.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.39% with a share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 112.5 million shares worth more than $3.91 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 10.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $356.46 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $169.63 million while later fund manager owns 3.17 million shares of worth $105.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.