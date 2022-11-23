Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Shares Are Down -18.18% YTD

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the last trade at $7.65 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 10.39% during that session. The EGO stock price is -63.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 33.86% above the 52-week low of $5.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Sporting 10.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the EGO stock price touched $7.65 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved -18.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed 29.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95.45%, compared to -4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.10% and 260.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $258.1 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -92.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.92% with a share float percentage of 76.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.79 million shares worth more than $119.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 17.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.18 million and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 9.48 million shares of worth $57.14 million while later fund manager owns 6.33 million shares of worth $38.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.