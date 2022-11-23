Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Expected To Rise 67.19% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) has a beta value of 5.15 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.55M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.25% during that session. The DGHI stock price is -836.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.90 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.13K shares.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Sporting 7.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the DGHI stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, Digihost Technology Inc. shares have moved -86.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) have changed 5.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.92 while the price target rests at a high of $1.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -204.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -204.76% from current levels.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digihost Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 13.30% for the industry.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 8.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digihost Technology Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 89753.0 shares worth more than $91548.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 30166.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21568.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 89753.0 shares of worth $91548.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.